9-pound, 11-ounce Tennessee baby is born on 9/11 at 9:11
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Mississippi couple welcomed a 9-pound, 11-ounce baby into the world on 9/11, at 9:11 p.m.
The Commercial Appeal reports Christina Malone-Brown was born by cesarean section at a hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.
Christina’s father, Justin Brown, says bystanders joked his family should play the lottery. He says the doctor kept saying “Oh my goodness, I’ve got a 9/11, 9/11, 9/11.”
A photo of the baby shows her asleep in a hospital bed for infants, wires connected to her torso and a blue elastic band wrapped around her head.
Her mother, Cametrione Malone-Brown, says her baby girl brought a spot of light to a day darkened by memories of the 2001 terror attacks.
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Smoke in the Quad Cities? It's from up north
- 2 kidnapping victims jump from moving vehicle; 3 Suspects in custody
- Prescott VA supports beleaguered pharmacy chief
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- Never forget: Arizona remembers victims of Sept. 11, 2001
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- US Marshals Service: Fugitive murder suspects captured
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: