Yavapai Flute Circle performance and demonstration, Sept. 14

The Yavapai Flute Circle will have a special performance and demonstration at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd., 1st floor Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Come watch this special performance and demonstration of the traditional Native American flute. You will learn about the flute history, stories, traditions and you can take the opportunity to play if you desire.

This is a free event. No registration is required. For more information call 928-759-3040 or visit pvlib.net.

