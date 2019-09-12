Walk to End Alzheimer's, Sept. 14

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event takes place at Courthouse Plaza, 120 S. Cortez St. in Prescott on Saturday, Sept. 14.

On-site registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., a short ceremony is at 8:30 a.m. and the walk will begin at 9 a.m.

This event is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funding for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

For more information regarding the event, registration, signing up as a team captain or an individual, visit alz.org or contact the Northern Regional Office in Prescott at 928-771-9257.