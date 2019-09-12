Sip & Paint at the zoo, Sept. 14

Escape your hectic life with a refreshing time at the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Join us for Heritage Park Zoo's second Sip & Paint and enjoy complimentary wine and appetizers while artist and keeper Aubrigh Himes teaches you to paint Max the Macaw.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 928-778-4242, ext. 18. For more information, visit heritageparkzoo.org.

