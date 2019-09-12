Ransomware scare has area educators on alert

Computer technology is a friend, but it can also be a foe — just ask the Flagstaff school district.

Or any area school educator, law-enforcement leader or cybersecurity specialist.

“This is big, scary stuff,” declared Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard following the Flagstaff Unified School District’s two-day shutdown last week due to a malicious software attack on its computer system.

The Camp Verde Unified School District’s system was hacked at the start of the school year. “This is a bit of bad guy rocket science of the scariest kind.”

Flagstaff Unified administrators found themselves up against what industry technology leaders say is a particularly malevolent software infection, known as ransomware, because it can interfere with individual or organizational systems, such as a school district responsible for secure, highly confidential, records and documents.

The district in May opted to spend $1.8 million to protect its computer services, and are now implementing some of those new security measures to prevent future breeches.

Once it infiltrates a computer system through what are called “phishing” emails, ransomware demands payment to access locked computers. The illicit software can be used to steal personal identities and financial records, and if not properly identified and eradicated, can continue to corrupt systems.

“The reason it occurs is because you can’t see it coming,” said Jon Haass, dean of the College of Security and Intelligence at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott.

This brand of cyber trickery is particularly dangerous because the evidence “someone is trying to fool you” may not be discovered because its arrival comes in such an innocuous form, such as an email that appears to be from the Human Resources Department related to an employee’s benefits.

By the time someone has opened a seemingly harmless email, and typed in a required username and password, only to find there is nothing below it, Haass said the malware has stolen information and infiltrated that computer.

In the field, Haass said, this is called “spearphishing.”

From there, Haass said the malware “encrypts” the computer network such that “people can’t break it.”

“The only solution to it is to always maintain a good backup,” Haass said, noting that applies to home computer systems as well as a large corporate organization. “When was the last time you backed up your files? If you haven’t done it lately, this might be the impetus to do it.”

In the tri-city area, the area school district information technology administrators are collaborating to ensure that their systems have proper securities so that they don’t face a crisis similar to Flagstaff’s.

Prescott Unified Information Technology Director Steven Peterson, who has been in this field for the last 15 years, said ransomware is not new. But it is potent — once the system is exposed, it is virulent in spreading through the entire network until security protections are able to stop it, or a ransom is paid.

The good news is there are security measures that can be taken to prevent infection, and certainly to isolate any viruses before they spread through an entire network, Peterson said.

One of the simpler solutions is education of employees, and any computer owner, actually, about the proper use of emails, downloading attachments or installation of software, Peterson said.

For certain confidential recordkeeping, Peterson said, access to computer programs is limited to a few choice administrators.

The district, too, maintains central management virus detection, and other sophisticated security software and security protocols, to thwart the spread of viruses or something as serious as ransomware, Peterson said.

Prescott Unified’s Chief Financial Officer Brian Moore said the district intends to do some professional development to heighten awareness about the potential threats that exist, and even will do some random tests to assess the system’s security so as “to minimize the chance of this happening.”

Chino Valley Unified School District Superintendent John Scholl admits what happened in Flagstaff was a wakeup call.

He said he and his colleagues in the area districts are all working together to avoid a similar crisis, including tapping into cyber security evaluations offered through the area districts’ cybersecurity insurance.

“We want to identify weak points before they’re identified to us by a bad actor,” Scholl said. “We want to be sure we’re following best practices.”

The reality, though, is that in this computer age no matter what security measures are imposed, hackers are going to try and figure a way around them, Scholl and other educators said.

The consensus at a county superintendents meeting was that a ransomware virus is “not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” Scholl said.

“We’re in as good a shape as we can be, but this thing can get anybody,” Howard said. “All of our school districts are feeling for our colleagues (in Flagstaff), and hoping it doesn’t happen to us next. And we’re doing what we can to make sure we’re as fortified as we can be.”

