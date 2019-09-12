Prescott POPs goes traveling with 'People and Places' Sept. 15

For the third concert of its regular season, the Prescott POPs Symphony will go on tour around the world without leaving the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

The Sunday, Sept. 15, concert, titled “POPs People and Places,” features musical representations of the sights and sounds of familiar cities and towns around the world as interpreted by the orchestra and soloists, according to a news release from Kathy Wells of Foghara Advertising & Public Relations.

The program opens at 3 p.m. by taking the audience to New York City with an orchestral rendition of “New York, New York.”

“Arguably one of the best-known songs about New York City, it was written for Liza Minelli in the Martin Scorsese film by the same name and later popularized by Frank Sinatra,” the release states. “The scene then shifts to London as the orchestra presents the first movement of ‘Symphony No. 2 (A London Symphony)” by Ralph Vaugh Williams. Williams composed this work between 1911 and 1913 to reflect the sounds of London. Listen for the chimes echoing the striking of the quarter hours by the famous Big Ben.”

For the orchestra’s tribute to the patron saint of Macarena in Seville, Spain, to whom the matadors would pray before entering the arena, trumpeter Mike Vax will join the orchestra in a performance of “La Virgen de la Macarena.” Vax will also return later in the program to perform the solo trumpet version of “What a Wonderful World,” the vocal version of which was made famous by Louis Armstrong.”

Soloists David Ice and Ellie Choate are also set to perform four of the six movements of the double harp concerto “Over the Stone,” which was commissioned by Prince Charles for Catrin Finch, harpist to the Prince of Wales.

“Welch folk music and the Welch National Anthem provide the basis for the first three of the four,” the release states. “The final movement is the polar opposite of Welch music, as it encompasses constantly changing time signatures and challenging chromatic pedal work that keep the harpists feet and fingers moving at lightning speed.”

The concert also includes Rudol Soeczynksi’s “Vienna, City of My Dreams, featuring Prescott’s lyric soprano Arlene Hardy, “Yellow Rose of Texas,” “Carnival in Paris,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Somewhere Out There” and “Night in Mexico.”

Admission is $25 for adults and $5 for 17 and younger, available at www.ycpac.com. The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St.

For more information, visit www.prescottpops.com.

By Jason Wheeler, follow him on Twitter @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.