OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott POPs goes traveling with 'People and Places' Sept. 15

Soloist Ellie Choate is set to perform as part of the double harp concerto “Over the Stone.” (Courtesy)

Soloist Ellie Choate is set to perform as part of the double harp concerto “Over the Stone.” (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 7:12 p.m.

For the third concert of its regular season, the Prescott POPs Symphony will go on tour around the world without leaving the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

The Sunday, Sept. 15, concert, titled “POPs People and Places,” features musical representations of the sights and sounds of familiar cities and towns around the world as interpreted by the orchestra and soloists, according to a news release from Kathy Wells of Foghara Advertising & Public Relations.

The program opens at 3 p.m. by taking the audience to New York City with an orchestral rendition of “New York, New York.”

“Arguably one of the best-known songs about New York City, it was written for Liza Minelli in the Martin Scorsese film by the same name and later popularized by Frank Sinatra,” the release states. “The scene then shifts to London as the orchestra presents the first movement of ‘Symphony No. 2 (A London Symphony)” by Ralph Vaugh Williams. Williams composed this work between 1911 and 1913 to reflect the sounds of London. Listen for the chimes echoing the striking of the quarter hours by the famous Big Ben.”

photo

David Ice is a soloist who is slated to perform. (Courtesy)

For the orchestra’s tribute to the patron saint of Macarena in Seville, Spain, to whom the matadors would pray before entering the arena, trumpeter Mike Vax will join the orchestra in a performance of “La Virgen de la Macarena.” Vax will also return later in the program to perform the solo trumpet version of “What a Wonderful World,” the vocal version of which was made famous by Louis Armstrong.”

Soloists David Ice and Ellie Choate are also set to perform four of the six movements of the double harp concerto “Over the Stone,” which was commissioned by Prince Charles for Catrin Finch, harpist to the Prince of Wales.

“Welch folk music and the Welch National Anthem provide the basis for the first three of the four,” the release states. “The final movement is the polar opposite of Welch music, as it encompasses constantly changing time signatures and challenging chromatic pedal work that keep the harpists feet and fingers moving at lightning speed.”

The concert also includes Rudol Soeczynksi’s “Vienna, City of My Dreams, featuring Prescott’s lyric soprano Arlene Hardy, “Yellow Rose of Texas,” “Carnival in Paris,” “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Somewhere Out There” and “Night in Mexico.”

Admission is $25 for adults and $5 for 17 and younger, available at www.ycpac.com. The Yavapai College Performing Arts Center is located at 1100 E. Sheldon St.

For more information, visit www.prescottpops.com.

By Jason Wheeler, follow him on Twitter @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Steven Moeckel performs as soloist for Phoenix Symphony concert
POPS Symphony coming Sunday
'Ultimate Piano' concert is Sunday
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Prescott POPS
Prescott Pops ends season with Cartoon Tunes

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries