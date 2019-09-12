OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Phippen Museum to induct late artist Cynthia Rigden at its Fall Gathering BBQ

This bronze artwork by Cynthia Rigden is one of 15 editions available. (Phippen Museum/Courtesy)

This bronze artwork by Cynthia Rigden is one of 15 editions available. (Phippen Museum/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 8:03 p.m.

Local cowgirl, rancher and Western artist, the late Cynthia Rigden, willl become the newest member of the Phippen Museum’s Arizona Rancher and Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Her induction is part of the 14th Annual Fall Gathering Barbecue that begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Phippen Museum.

“This commemorative event pays tribute to the museum’s roots and its Grand Opening in 1984. In addition, as is tradition at the Phippen, they’ll also hold an induction ceremony for the latest inductee into the Arizona Rancher & Cowboy Hall of Fame,” said Edd Kellerman, museum executive director in an Aug. 28 news release.

photo

Cynthia Rigden (Phippen Museum/Courtesy)

As a special thanks and tribute to Rigden’s time, talent and efforts, the Phippen presents a special exhibition of her artwork in the James Gallery, “The Life of Cynthia Rigden,” along with sentimental photographs that span her amazing life and career. The artist died in 2018, and her “no nonsense” attitude and generous nature are definitely missed, Kellerman said.

Tickets for the event are $30 per person, children 8 and younger are admitted free.

Big Daddy E and His Smokin’ Barbecue offers a delicious ranch-style menu and Sky Daddy & Lonesome Valley provides the musical entertainment for this popular event. Kellerman said this Fall Gathering sells out. Call to make reservations at 928-778-1385.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Exhibit honors Cynthia Rigden’s contributions to Phippen Museum
Phippen Fall Gathering to commemorate museum's opening
Ray, Rex Hinshaw to be inducted into Arizona Rancher & Cowboy Hall of Fame
Gail Steiger to be inducted into Rancher/Cowboy Hall of Fame at Phippen BBQ event
Phippen rounding up guests for Fall Gathering

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries