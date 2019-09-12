Phippen Museum to induct late artist Cynthia Rigden at its Fall Gathering BBQ

Local cowgirl, rancher and Western artist, the late Cynthia Rigden, willl become the newest member of the Phippen Museum’s Arizona Rancher and Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Her induction is part of the 14th Annual Fall Gathering Barbecue that begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Phippen Museum.

“This commemorative event pays tribute to the museum’s roots and its Grand Opening in 1984. In addition, as is tradition at the Phippen, they’ll also hold an induction ceremony for the latest inductee into the Arizona Rancher & Cowboy Hall of Fame,” said Edd Kellerman, museum executive director in an Aug. 28 news release.

As a special thanks and tribute to Rigden’s time, talent and efforts, the Phippen presents a special exhibition of her artwork in the James Gallery, “The Life of Cynthia Rigden,” along with sentimental photographs that span her amazing life and career. The artist died in 2018, and her “no nonsense” attitude and generous nature are definitely missed, Kellerman said.

Tickets for the event are $30 per person, children 8 and younger are admitted free.

Big Daddy E and His Smokin’ Barbecue offers a delicious ranch-style menu and Sky Daddy & Lonesome Valley provides the musical entertainment for this popular event. Kellerman said this Fall Gathering sells out. Call to make reservations at 928-778-1385.

