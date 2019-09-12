Obituary: Walter Stanley Gontowski
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 7:26 p.m.
Walter Stanley Gontowski, born August 20, 1944 in Webster, Massachusetts, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019. Services will be held at the Haas Chapel at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road in Prescott, Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Information provided by survivors.
