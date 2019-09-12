Obituary: Theresa Michelle Kelley Case

Theresa Michelle Kelley Case, born Feb. 26, 1971 in Phoenix Arizona, passed from this life on September 8, 2019. Theresa was loved by her children, her family and many others. Theresa is survived by her daughter, Ashley (Rob) Roberson and son, Michael Kelley as well as her mother, Carolyn Garvey; sisters, Ramona (Paul) Ciadella and Freida Huff and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Sungate Villa II Senior Community, 3870 N Civic Drive, Prescott Valley AZ 86314. In lieu of flowers a GoFundMe account has been set up: http://bit.ly/theresacase





