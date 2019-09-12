No. 2 Arizona prison official named agency's acting director
PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey's office says the No. 2 official in the Arizona Department of Corrections will lead the state prison system while the governor searches for a permanent replacement for outgoing Director Charles Ryan.
Gilbert Davidson, the governor's chief operating officer, told Corrections Department employees Wednesday that Deputy Director Joe Profiri will run the agency after Ryan retires on Friday.
Ducey has said he will do a national search for a permanent leader of the troubled agency.
Ryan announced his retirement last month shortly before former state Supreme Court justices issued a report finding he was "surprisingly uninformed" for too long about the poor functioning of locks in prisons and the seriousness of the danger.
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- Never forget: Arizona remembers victims of Sept. 11, 2001
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: