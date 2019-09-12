OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
No. 2 Arizona prison official named agency's acting director

This Aug. 19, 2010, file photo shows Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan at a news conference in Phoenix. Ryan is being replaced by Gilbert Davidson, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, file)

This Aug. 19, 2010, file photo shows Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan at a news conference in Phoenix. Ryan is being replaced by Gilbert Davidson, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (Ross D. Franklin/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 3:07 p.m.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey's office says the No. 2 official in the Arizona Department of Corrections will lead the state prison system while the governor searches for a permanent replacement for outgoing Director Charles Ryan.

Gilbert Davidson, the governor's chief operating officer, told Corrections Department employees Wednesday that Deputy Director Joe Profiri will run the agency after Ryan retires on Friday.

Ducey has said he will do a national search for a permanent leader of the troubled agency.

Ryan announced his retirement last month shortly before former state Supreme Court justices issued a report finding he was "surprisingly uninformed" for too long about the poor functioning of locks in prisons and the seriousness of the danger.

