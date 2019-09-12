OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
Letter: Mentally unbalanced

Originally Published: September 12, 2019 9:55 p.m.

Editor:

On August 23, you published Mr. Jim Kilbourne’s letter, with his objections to what he sees as hate directed at President Trump. Loath, execrate, despise; these words are synonyms for hate, and some do feel this way toward him. Many of us are alarmed and concerned with his behavior, but hate is too strong a word to us. Instead, we feel his increasingly incoherent statements and actions show him to be mentally unbalanced.

It seems to be getting worse, and we believe that his condition has and will result in more unfortunate outcomes for the nation.

History is full of instances where nations allowed themselves to be led by a person whose mentally unbalanced condition became increasingly apparent after he had attained leadership, with unpleasant results.

Having discovered we have ourselves gotten into this situation, we can and must get out of it as fast as possible. The President intends to run again, and we must run ourselves; that is, away from him as quickly as we can!

Curt Cowell

Prescott

