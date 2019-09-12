Letter: Mentally unbalanced
Editor:
On August 23, you published Mr. Jim Kilbourne’s letter, with his objections to what he sees as hate directed at President Trump. Loath, execrate, despise; these words are synonyms for hate, and some do feel this way toward him. Many of us are alarmed and concerned with his behavior, but hate is too strong a word to us. Instead, we feel his increasingly incoherent statements and actions show him to be mentally unbalanced.
It seems to be getting worse, and we believe that his condition has and will result in more unfortunate outcomes for the nation.
History is full of instances where nations allowed themselves to be led by a person whose mentally unbalanced condition became increasingly apparent after he had attained leadership, with unpleasant results.
Having discovered we have ourselves gotten into this situation, we can and must get out of it as fast as possible. The President intends to run again, and we must run ourselves; that is, away from him as quickly as we can!
Curt Cowell
Prescott
