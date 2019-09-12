Letter: Climate change is real

Editor:

Climate change is real.

Michael Reagan’s recent column was outrageous and demeaning. A national poll in 2017 found that 7 in 10 Americans think global warming is happening. An Arizona poll in 2017 found that 70% of Arizonan’s felt the government should do more “to combat climate change.” Over 75% attributed that to human activities. Finally, yet another poll earlier this week revealed that 72% of Arizonan’s believe climate change is real and 62% believe it is human-caused. Our own Governor Ducey agreed. Moreover, 97% of scientists believe climate change is real and human-caused. How much more proof do you need?

Don’t believe in polls or scientists? Look around you. Arizona temperatures are increasing. It is predicted that by 2050, Prescott could have 50 days over 90 degrees. Our current annual average is 7 days a year. And what is the highest hazard threat to our community? The city’s Wildfire PRI Rating states that a catastrophic wildfire is “highly likely” in our community. And what might be causing that? Could it be a 21-year drought in Arizona; aridification; and warmer temperatures? This is not “climate hysteria,” Reagan would have you believe. It’s fact.

I am not part of a “dimwitted choir,” nor “demented,” nor a Socialist. To reduce the real, honest discussion our country and our own community needs to have about climate change to name-calling and the future of plastic straws and hamburgers is shameful.

Don’t dismiss these real threats to our planet. Own up to climate change and let’s work together in a nonpartisan way to find solutions.

Patrick Grady,

Chairman, Yavapai

Climate Change

Coalition,

Prescott