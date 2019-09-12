KornUkopia Calendar: Sept. 13-22, 2019

Ongoing

“Anything Goes,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14, Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 18-21, and Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 25-28; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Sunday, Sept. 22, and Sunday, Sept. 29. Tickets are $25, for adults, $18 for youth and $23 for seniors on select dates. www.pca-az.net.



Prescott Arizona Kennel Club Dog Show, Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. Sept. 20-22, Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., free to spectators with $5 parking. www.prescottarizonakennelclub.com.

Sedona Film Festival presents “Becoming Nobody,” 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Monday Sept. 13-14, and 16; 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and Monday Sept. 16. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. Included is a live Q&A with director Jamie Catto. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Sedona Film Festival Presents “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 13-14, and 18-19; 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Sept. 15, and 18, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Friday, Sept. 13

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce St., Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Yavapai County Stand Down, 8 a.m. doors open and breakfast starts, to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Frontier Village Shopping Center, 1841 E. Highway 69, Suite 114, Prescott. Stand Down is an event held nationwide, providing veterans with comprehensive services such as VA enrollment, legal assistance, medical screenings, benefit-claims assistance, clothing, hygiene products, haircuts, showers and more. www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountyStand Down/. 928-583-7679 or sbiasetti@usvetsinc.org.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Code Blue: Redefining the Practice of Medicine,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Road 1 South, 6 p.m. pre-show meet-and-greet with band, Elks Performing Arts Center’s Crystal Hall, 117 E. Gurley St., #115.

Art Days for Kids, 1 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For ages 6-10. 928-777-1537.

Pride of Prescott Band Boosters Luau Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Holiday Courtyard and Holiday Ballroom, 150 S. Montezuma St. $40. www.prescottbandboosters.com.

“Slowhand – The Eric Clapton Experience,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Through Oct. 26.

Succulents, 9:30 a.m., Watters Garden Center, 1815 W. Iron Springs Road. 928-445-4159 to sign up.

Yavapai Flute Circle Traditional Native American Flute Demonstration & Performance, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd. Learn about flute history, stories and traditions, and even get the opportunity to play if you so desire. No registration is required. 928-759-3040. http://www.pvlib.net.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

2019 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 7:30 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. opening ceremony, 9 a.m. walk begins at courthouse plaza in Prescott. www.alz.org/walk. 928-237-2927 or 928-771-9257.

Yavapai County Stand Down, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frontier Village Shopping Center, 1841 E. Highway 69, Suite 114, Prescott. Stand Down is an event held nationwide, providing veterans with comprehensive services such as VA enrollment, legal assistance, medical screenings, benefit-claims assistance, clothing, hygiene products, haircuts, showers and more. www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountyStand Down/. 928-583-7679 or sbiasetti@usvetsinc.org.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Beach Party at the Ranch,” 5:30 p.m., Indian Creek Ranch, 1385 Loy Road, Cornville. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Reiki on the Rocks, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Community Nature Center, 1980 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott. 928-499-4128.

Celebrate the launch of Prescott Area Imagination Library, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Register your child to receive free books in the mail, then enjoy stories, games, crafts and snacks.

Barks ‘N Beers, 5 to 8 p.m., The Barley Hound, 234 S. Cortez St. Dine under the stars with your dog on the back patio. Portion of proceeds benefit United Animal Friends. www.unitedanimalfriends.org or 928-237-4506.

Saturday Night Talk Series – “The Inherent Happiness of Service in Everyday Life," 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Building, 115 E. Goodwin St. $5 donation, open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Sunday, Sept. 15

22 years of Filling Empty Bowls, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the courthouse plaza in Prescott. For a donation of $20 choose a bowl handcrafted by local artisans and sample two servings of soup prepared by local chefs, then keep the new bowl. Silent Auction featuring local artists. Sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregations in the Prescott area. www.puuf.net or www.prescottuu.org.

Arizona Humanities Lecture: The U.S. Constitution: What It Says and How It Works, 2 to 3 p.m. Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Presented by Thomas J. Davis, historian, lawyer and ASU professor of U.S. constitutional and legal history. www.prescottlibrary.info. 0

Skull Valley 54-Mile Loop Challenge, 7:30 a.m., Yavapai County Courthouse plaza, 117 W. Goodwin St. http://SVLChallenge.com.

Prescott POPS Symphony – “Pops, People, Places,” 3 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Gurley St. $25 for general admission, $5 for 17 and younger. www.ycpac.com.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Il Volo: Notte Magica,” 1 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Monday, Sept. 16

Monday Night Movie: “The Secret Life of Pets” (PG), 5 to 7 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. www.pvlib.net.

Knee-High Naturalist, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Highlands Center Discovery Garden, 1575 S. Walker Road. For 3- to 5-year-olds. Children participate in activities that include physical games, role playing, scavenger hunts, a story, a snack and a craft. Parents and guardians are asked to attend and participate in the fun and learning. www.highlandscenter.org/upcoming-event/knee-high-naturalist-program/fall2019.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

The Art of Travel Photography, 5:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Tintoretto: A Rebel in Venice,” 4 and 7 p.m., Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Prescott Stamp Club, 1 p.m., Palace Restaurant, 120 Montezuma St. All ages. 928-445-1673.

Children Read to a Dog, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Library Children’s Section, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Bring a book to gain confidence reading to a non-judgmental furry friend. To reserve a spot, contact Julie at prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

September Computer Class – Exploring the Internet, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 2nd floor PC lab. Geared to the new internet user. Register online at www.pvlib.net, Attend, Classes. 928-759-3040.

Women of STEM: Ancient, Past, & Present, noon to 1 p.m., Yavapai College Library, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. www.facebook.com/events/327641631285790.

Yavapai Chapter of the Arizona Archaeology Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Smoki Pueblo next to the museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave. Topic: displacement of the Navajo farmers from their land in 1924 to create the Wupatki National Monument northeast of Flagstaff. Free and open to the public.

AZ Wordsmith presents Prose Open Mic at the Elks, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center third floor Sundance Room, 117 E. Gurley St. $5 admission.

Movies at the Elks, “Let Freedom Sing: How Music Inspired the Civil Rights Movement,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.

Thursday, Sept. 19

Prescott Antique Auto Club Cruise-In, 4 to 7 p.m., corner of Sheldon and Montezuma streets in Prescott. Paacaz.com.

Third Thursday Star Talks: The Current Status of OSIRIS-Rex, 6 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E Goodwin St. 928-778-6324.



Swingin’ Live Jazz with The OrganNauts with Dave Russel on tenor sax, 6:30 to 9 p.m., The Elks Crystal Hall Ballroom, 117 E. Gurley St., #115, Prescott.

Children read to a dog, 3:10 to 4:10 p.m., Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, 2735 S. Corral Street, Humboldt. prescottvalleyfun@gmail.com.

Friday, Sept. 20

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Third Friday Chamber Music Series, 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Manzanita String Quartet. 928-778-6965.

The Literary Southwest, 7 p.m., Yavapai College, Building 19, Room 147, Prescott. Featured author: “New York Times” bestselling novelist Janet Fitch. www.yc.edu/Literarysw or 928-776-2295.

Neighborhood Summit for Equity, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St., Prescott. Performances and presentation on cultural equity. Presented by Prescott Indivisible. www.PrescottIndivisible.org/equity

PVPL Quilters, 9 a.m. to noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 3rd Floor Crystal Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd libraryquilters@gmail.com.

Fridays with AZ Phil, 5 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Crystal Hall, 117 E. Gurley St., tickets start at $45, www.azphil.simpletix.com/e/44799.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Yavapai College Parking Lot D located at 1100 E. Sheldon St. www.prescottfarmersmarket.org. Through Oct. 26.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Naturalist Walks: Geology of the Highlands, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. Bonus hike will occur at 11 a.m. on Rainwater Harvesting. These hikes take place on the unpaved trails on the Highlands Center’s 80-acre campus. www.highlandscenter.org/upcoming-event/naturalist-walk-geology-of-the-highlands-center.

An Evening with C.S. Lewis, 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Caldecott Books and Art for Kids, 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. “The Lion & The Mouse.” For grades K-2.

“A Piece of My Heart: The Music of Janis Joplin and Friends,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance

Sunday, Sept. 22

Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce; park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Wander the WILD: Live Auction and Dinner, The Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Road. Wander the Wild is our signature annual fundraiser, a live auction and dinner which benefits the Highlands Center’s children’s educational programs which touch 10,000 children annually. The live auction features outdoor related travel and adventure packages, educational field trips and nature inspired works of art by talented local artists. Reserve Your Seats at: https://highlandscenter.org/wander-the-wild.

Neighborhood Summit for Equity, 9 a.m. to noon, 2 to 5 p.m., Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St., Prescott. Racial equity workshops. Presented by Prescott Indivisible. www.PrescottIndivisible.org/equity.