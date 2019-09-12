Jolting discovery: Powerful new electric eel found
WASHINGTON (AP) — Researchers report two newly discovered species of electric eels in South America, one of which can deliver a bigger jolt than any other known animal.
The researchers collected 107 eels in four countries and found differences in their DNA, along with minor physical variations.
One species had the ability to generate 860 volts of electricity, more than the 650 volts discharged by the only previously identified type of electric eel.
While 250 species of fish in South America generate electricity, only electric eels use it to stun prey and for self-protection.
Study leader C. David de Santana of Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History says the discovery illustrates the importance of protecting and studying the Amazon rainforest area.
The study was published this week in the journal Nature Communications.
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- 2 kidnapping victims jump from moving vehicle; 3 Suspects in custody
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- Never forget: Arizona remembers victims of Sept. 11, 2001
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: