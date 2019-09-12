Golf Tournament benefits Chino Valley football program, Sept. 14

The Cougar Football Booster Club will be holding a golf tournament at Antelope Hills Golf Course, 1 Perkins Drive in Prescott on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The event will feature a full round of 18 (four-person scramble), a cart, lunch, contests, drinks on the course, silent auction, prizes and 50-50 drawing.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Price is $80 per individual and $320 for four players. All proceeds from the tournament and donations will benefit the Chino Valley football program.

For more information and to register click here or contact Mike Paulus at 928-899-5606.

