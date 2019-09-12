OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
At A Glance: Road One South returns to Elks on Sept. 13

Road One South will play at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Road One South will play at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Kudos staff
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 7:19 p.m.

After a two-year absence, Road One South is returning to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., for a show on the building’s third floor, benefitting the Elks community outreach programs with a pre-show meet-and-greet with all members of the band.

Tickets for the Friday, Sept. 13, show are $15 and available online at www.prescottelkstheatre.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance. Seating is open cabaret style.

A beer and wine bar will be available along with light concessions. The show begins at 6 p.m.

Hear an Eric Clapton tribute

photo

The Eric Clapton Experience performs at the Elks Theatre on Friday, Sept. 13. (The Eric Clapton Experience)

Tad Management is bringing “Slow Hand – The Eric Clapton Experience” to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center for a Friday, Sept. 13, show at 7 p.m.

It features Tom Rubuino who recreates Clapton in a concert with music spanning his sensational career and contribution to rock ‘n’ roll. Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Ranked fourth in “Rolling Stone” Magazine’s list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and fourth in Gibson’s list of the top 50 “Guitarists of all time,” Clapton is the only three-time inductee into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame – once as a solo artist and separately as a member of The Yardbirds and Cream.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

Play golf for the arts

For its 50th anniversary, Prescott Center for the Arts is putting on a Golf Tournament and Fundraiser. The event is Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Capital Canyon Golf Club, 2060 Golf Club Lane, with check-in at 10:30 and a noon shotgun start.

Registration closes Monday, Sept. 30, and in order to insure reception of a logo shirt at the tournament, registration needs to be made by Monday, Sept. 15. The entry fee is $150, which includes cart, driving range, golf and dinner. Registration is online at www.pca-az.net.

There will be prizes for first- second- and third-place teams; Chevrolet for Hole in One on one par three as well as other prizes for Holes in One on other par threes; closest to the pin on par threes and Longest Drive on a par five hole.

For more information, visit www.pca-az.net.

Imagination Library opens with launch party

Starting Saturday, Sept. 14, families in the Prescott area can register their children for the Prescott Area Imagination Library and receive a free book in the mail every month from birth until the child’s fifth birthday.

The Prescott Area Imagination Launch Party will celebrate with a launch party at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The event will include refreshments, activities and the opportunity to register for the program.

Online registration is also available at www.imaginationlibrary.com/usa/affiliate/AZPRESCOTT.

