Garden of the Month: Hydrangeas, more secrets to late-season beauty

The roses have faded and the perennials and annuals are looking tired and thirsty waiting for the rains. What to do?

The owners of Alta Vista Garden Club’s August Garden of the Month have a beautiful remedy. Plant Hydrangeas! Even though they require more water than water-wise plants, Anne Welborn loves the memories they bring of her childhood on the East Coast.

The Welborns have landscaped their yard beautifully from the ground up. They have enlisted the properties of small crushed granite to aid in water control so that aspens, maples, Caryopteris, rose of Sharon and the mounded ‘Nearly Wild’ shrub roses can thrive in the heat. A stand of pink

‘Merritt’s Beauty’ and blue-and-white ‘Nikko’ Hydrangeas greet visitors at the front door. The intense colors of lime-green sweet potato plants and deep-purple petunias, accented by coral kangaroo paw in the purple jar and giant window box, complete the greeting along the curved walk.

They also have perfected the art of well-placed rock formations, including a stone water feature, to create garden structure with trees and shrubs for long-lasting interest. The passing seasons are punctuated with spring roses and annuals, Hydrangeas in the summer and spectacular gold and scarlet deciduous leaf colors in the fall.

To fully appreciate this garden in person, from Willow Creek, take Smoketree Lane to the top of the hill where First Lutheran Church is located. Blue Ridge Circle is the first right turn after the church. Proceed to 2487 Blue Ridge Circle.

Alta Vista Garden Club has been active in the community since 1951, beautifying Prescott and supporting horticultural education and projects. During the growing season the club identifies exceptional gardens that highlight the creativity of gardeners in the area, thereby giving others fresh ideas to beautify their own gardens.

Next June, Alta Vista will sponsor the Prescott Garden Tour, a self-guided tour of five Prescott gardens.

Information and photos provided by the Alta Vista Garden Club.