OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Garden of the Month: Hydrangeas, more secrets to late-season beauty

‘Merritt’s Beauty’ pink Hydrangeas give welcome color in mid- and late summer.

‘Merritt’s Beauty’ pink Hydrangeas give welcome color in mid- and late summer.

Originally Published: September 12, 2019 9:44 p.m.

The roses have faded and the perennials and annuals are looking tired and thirsty waiting for the rains. What to do?

The owners of Alta Vista Garden Club’s August Garden of the Month have a beautiful remedy. Plant Hydrangeas! Even though they require more water than water-wise plants, Anne Welborn loves the memories they bring of her childhood on the East Coast.

photo

‘Nearly Wild’ shrub roses join other clipped shrubs to echo a curved motif in pathways and terracing. (Alta Vista Garden Club/Courtesy)

The Welborns have landscaped their yard beautifully from the ground up. They have enlisted the properties of small crushed granite to aid in water control so that aspens, maples, Caryopteris, rose of Sharon and the mounded ‘Nearly Wild’ shrub roses can thrive in the heat. A stand of pink

‘Merritt’s Beauty’ and blue-and-white ‘Nikko’ Hydrangeas greet visitors at the front door. The intense colors of lime-green sweet potato plants and deep-purple petunias, accented by coral kangaroo paw in the purple jar and giant window box, complete the greeting along the curved walk.

photo

Purple petunias (Alta Vista Garden Club/Courtesy)

They also have perfected the art of well-placed rock formations, including a stone water feature, to create garden structure with trees and shrubs for long-lasting interest. The passing seasons are punctuated with spring roses and annuals, Hydrangeas in the summer and spectacular gold and scarlet deciduous leaf colors in the fall.

To fully appreciate this garden in person, from Willow Creek, take Smoketree Lane to the top of the hill where First Lutheran Church is located. Blue Ridge Circle is the first right turn after the church. Proceed to 2487 Blue Ridge Circle.

Alta Vista Garden Club has been active in the community since 1951, beautifying Prescott and supporting horticultural education and projects. During the growing season the club identifies exceptional gardens that highlight the creativity of gardeners in the area, thereby giving others fresh ideas to beautify their own gardens.

Next June, Alta Vista will sponsor the Prescott Garden Tour, a self-guided tour of five Prescott gardens.

Information and photos provided by the Alta Vista Garden Club.

photo

Pink Clematis, coral pink kangaroo paw (Alta Vista Garden Club/Courtesy)

photo

Lime green sweet potato plants (Alta Vista Garden Club/Courtesy)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Alta Vista Garden Club names May garden of the month
Alta Vista Garden Club’s July Garden of the Month: The ‘Stoney Creek’ Garden
Garden club tour to feature 6 Prescott gardens
Garden of the Month is ‘Phoenix’ rising from the ashes
Alta Vista Garden of the Month presents challenges

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries