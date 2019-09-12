OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Sept. 13
Weather  58.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gameday Glance: Prescott at Deer Valley — Week 4
Prep Football

Prescott's Dellin Boyd throws downfield as the Badgers held their 2019 home opener at Ken Lindley Field Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

Prescott's Dellin Boyd throws downfield as the Badgers held their 2019 home opener at Ken Lindley Field Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, File)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 11:06 p.m.

Gameday Glance: Prescott at Deer Valley — Week 4

Who: Prescott Badgers at Deer Valley Skyhawks

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Glendale, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Prescott – Cody Collett (35-19, 6th season); Deer Valley – Dan Friedman (6-17, 3rd season)

Records: Prescott (1-2, 0-0 Grand Canyon); Deer Valley (1-1, 0-0 West Valley)

Last Week: Prescott – Quarterback Dellin Boyd and running back Sam Giordan scored two touchdowns each in a 48-6 win over Moon Valley at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. Moon Valley struggled to move the ball offensively, but Deer Valley will likely prove tougher offensively after scoring 28 points on Thunderbird a week ago; Deer Valley – The Skyhawks opened the season with a 54-7 loss, extending their losing streak to 11 games in Week 2 after going 0-10 a season ago. Deer Valley snapped that losing streak with a 28-0 shutout over Thunderbird last Friday.

Last Meeting: Prescott 27, Deer Valley 24 (OT) (Sept. 7, 2018, in Prescott)

The Setting: The Badgers may not be entering a “must-win” scenario this early in the season, but after dropping their first two games to clubs that will likely be ranked in the Top 10 once power point standings are released, a 2-2 record heading into region play would be preferable.

Players to Watch: Prescott – Sr. QB/FS Dellin Boyd, Sr. RB Sylas Espitia; Sr. WR/DB Jacob Police; Sr. TE/DE Aaron Greene; Sr. LB/RB Sam Giordan; Sr. DT/ Nathan Goligoski; Deer Valley – Sr. RB Charles Hill; Jr. WR Trent Green; Jr. Donovan Moore.

Weather: 101 degrees at kickoff, mostly clear, 15% humidity, 6 mph WSW, sunset 6:40 p.m.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gameday Glance: Canyon Del Oro at Prescott — Week 2
Gameday Glance: Moon Valley at Prescott – Week 3
Gameday Glance: Prescott at Desert Edge — Week 1
Gameday Preview: #11 Prescott at Mohave — Week 9
Gameday Preview: Deer Valley at Prescott — Week 4

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries