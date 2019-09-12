OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 12
Gameday Glance: No. 18 Michigan State tries to pay back Arizona State
College Football

Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin (3) is chased down by Sacramento State defensive lineman Josiah Erickson (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe. (Matt York/AP, file)

Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin (3) is chased down by Sacramento State defensive lineman Josiah Erickson (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Tempe. (Matt York/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 8:49 p.m.

No. 18 Michigan State tries to pay back Arizona State

Who: Arizona State (2-0) at No. 18 Michigan State (2-0)

When: Saturday at 1:05 p.m. (Fox)

Line: Michigan State by 14 1/2.

Series record: Arizona State leads 2-1.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

The Spartans will be trying to pay Arizona State back after the Sun Devils won this nonconference matchup 16-13 last year. That was the first sign in 2018 that Michigan State's offense might be a problem. Arizona State rallied from a 13-3 deficit in the fourth quarter.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State's young offensive line against Michigan State's defensive front. Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels was sacked five times in the season opener against Kent State, and then Arizona State managed only 19 points against Sacramento State in its second game. Those are not great signs heading into a meeting with Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams and a powerful Michigan State defensive line.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State: RB Eno Benjamin needs 45 yards rushing to reach 2,000 for his career, but he'll be up against the nation's top-ranked run defense from a season ago.

Michigan State: QB Brian Lewerke, who is from Phoenix, threw for 314 yards and a touchdown against the Sun Devils in last year's loss.

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio can take over the school's career lead in victories with a win this weekend. He's currently tied with Duffy Daugherty at 109. ... Arizona State has scored more than seven points in 136 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the FBS. ... The Spartans are coming off a 51-17 win over Western Michigan, their highest scoring output since 2015. ... Daniels was the first true freshman quarterback to start the season opener for Arizona State. Through two games, he has thrown for 588 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

