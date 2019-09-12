Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at Greenway — Week 4
Prep Football
Who: Bradshaw Mountain Bears at Greenway Demons
When: Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix, Arizona
Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday night’s game.
Coaches: Greenway – Ed Cook (18-6, 3rd season); Bradshaw Mountain – Chuck Moller (14-10, 4th season)
Records: Greenway (2-0, 0-0 Skyline); Bradshaw Mountain (2-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon)
Last Week: Greenway –The Demons demolished Sierra Linda 51-12 last week. The week before that, they defeated Estrella Foothills 33-13. Estrella Foothills were able to steal one against Bradshaw Mountain 33-26 in Week 1; Bradshaw Mountain – The Bears were able to leap over .500 last week as they triumphed over Youngker 24-14
Last Meeting: Bradshaw Mountain 42, Greenway 20 (Sept. 7, 2018 in Prescott Valley)
The Setting: This will be the Bears’ last tune-up before starting region action next week and would much rather ride the wave of a 3-1 record rather than a 2-2 record. The Demons have built up a head of steam and are in no way looking to drop their first game of the season.
Players to Watch: Bradshaw Mountain — Jr. QB Josh Grant, Sr. WO Alex Cabral, Soph. OL Michael Kelley, Soph. TB Elijah Acuna; Greenway – Soph. QB Aodhan Murphy, Jr. RB Christian Johnson, Jr. WR Daymond Neal
Weather: 102 degrees at kickoff, partly cloudy, 7 mph WNW, 14% humidity, Sunset at 6:39 p.m.
