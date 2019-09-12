Gallery Guide: Sept. 13, 2019
Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.
Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 6, 106, 108, 200, 302, 308 and 309. 928-830-1454. Glass, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, art wear and more.
Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. John Flinn – “Dreamscapes and Relics from an Imagined Southwest” through Sept. 25.
Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378, www.bronzesmith.com.
Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.
Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-778-4900. Features local cage-free artists — Heath Krieger, pottery; Cathy Krieger, paintings; Leslie Parsons, jewelry; Curt Pfeffer, jewelry; Stephen Smith, wood and photography; Mary Kaye O’Neill, silk wearables.
Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. Main Gallery, “Heavy Metal” runs through Oct. 18; Sonsoles Shack “A Legacy in Portraits: The Endangered Species and more;” “Impressions of Life” in Spotlight One through Sept. 28.
Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.
Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 928-863-3232, naturalhistoryinstitute.org. “Wild at Heart,” through Oct. 11.
Ortega’s Galloping Goose, 162 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-776-0077.
Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, Prescott, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Hold Your Horses” invitational exhibit & sale through Sept. 22. “The Life of Cynthia Rigden” through Jan. 19.
Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St., www.pca-az.net. “Water” runs through Sept. 28.
Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.
Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com.
Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott, 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org.
The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.
’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery: "Winds of Creativity" Anne Legge and Denise DeKemper through Sept. 14. In the Main Gallery, “Black and White with a Splash of Color 2019” through Sept. 24.
Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. Come see new ceramic artist, Clayton Thiel’s, original and breathtaking vessels, wall art and mystical heads now showing in our front window.
Weir Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite 1, 307-371-1910, scotaweir.com. Featuring work by Scott Weir.
Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, Building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery.
