Friday Catchall: Scramble versus roundabouts, one will remain

• SCRAMBLE – Prescott pedestrians are scrambling across the intersection of Gurley and Montezuma streets. It is a two-week experiment by the city to see whether it improves traffic flow (people and drivers).

Since our “patience” editorial on the topic Thursday, I have heard from many people. One stated anonymously, “I remember, growing up in Phoenix, when the ‘scramble’ intersections were installed downtown. I wonder if they went away because they didn’t work or just ran their course because of changing times?”

Personally, everything seems to ebb and flow. Does that mean roundabouts could go away someday?

Another resident, Al Williams, who is a retired professional civil engineer, said the only thing “new” about the pedestrian scramble concept is that it is new to downtown Prescott.

True. I don’t remember ever seeing it done before locally — letting pedestrians walk diagonally across the intersection — however, I do remember seeing it as a child in Colorado.

What a coincidence. Williams related that the concept was actually “developed at least 50 years, or more, (ago) by (a) Denver traffic engineer. Fellow engineers nicknamed it the ‘Barnes Dance.’”

The concept did not really achieve a lot of support nationwide over the years, Williams added.

Which brings my mind back to roundabouts. They profess safety and efficiency, as well as savings; yet, they are not everywhere.

I have to wonder sometimes how officials come up with these ideas; meaning, things done elsewhere. I recall seeing many roundabouts in Italy when I visited there, but no “scramble” for the walking public.

Is it a hey-it’s-good-enough-for-them, let’s-try-it-here venture?

I wonder.

Still, when you weigh safety (roundabouts) and patience (pedestrian scramble), safety will win every time — at least for longevity.

• VA – The current pharmacist at the Prescott VA, Dr. Yusuf Dawoodbhai, has come under fire in an article the Arizona Republic published last weekend. He reportedly got into trouble in Los Angeles for “unbecoming conduct” at the VA there, according to internal reports and the Republic.

When the Courier contacted the VA officials here they stood by their man, saying he has the “full confidence and support of the Prescott Medical Center leadership team. … While two internal reviews identified the need for minor improvements in some areas, all of the most serious allegations made against Dr. Dawoodbhai were not substantiated.”

I see this as one of three things.

First, he is innocent of the allegations.

Second, he may have left L.A. for a fresh start.

Third, it could be like a clergyman transferring to escape the revelation of transgressions.

I state the third one only because the internal reviews were just that — internal. Is this like police in the movies not trusting internal affairs?

• TRASH – Did you see our story about where to place your trash can on pick-up day? It started with the Courier receiving mixed messages; some said street, one or more said place it on the sidewalk.

When it all came down to it, most people quoted in the story said street. The logic for the sidewalk placement was that it is more difficult to park your car when the can is in the street.

Pedestrians come first, again.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): Empty Bowls, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the courthouse plaza in Prescott. For $20, choose a handcrafted bowl and sample two servings of soup prepared by local chefs, then keep the new bowl. (By the way, the long line … is part of the experience.)

All proceeds go to local food banks.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com