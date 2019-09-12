OFFERS
Sept. 12
Free Bike Rodeo and Safety Fair, Sept. 14

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 5:14 p.m.

The Yavapai Community College Police Department is hosting a free Bike Rodeo and Safety Fair at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott Campus, main parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

This fair includes the following:

  • Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputy Do Right
  • Bike safety workshops and skills drills by area bike patrol officers
  • Free bike inspections by High Gear Bike Shop
  • Free fitted bike helmets
  • Fingerprint ID kits
  • Prizes, raffle and free food
  • Car seat checks for car seats already installed in vehicle
  • Free car seats will be availalbe in limited quantities
  • Prescott High School Cycling Team members
  • Local Police and Fire Department
  • MATFORCE

For more information click here.

Yavapai College

