Free Bike Rodeo and Safety Fair, Sept. 14

The Yavapai Community College Police Department is hosting a free Bike Rodeo and Safety Fair at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott Campus, main parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

This fair includes the following:

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputy Do Right

Bike safety workshops and skills drills by area bike patrol officers

Free bike inspections by High Gear Bike Shop

Free fitted bike helmets

Fingerprint ID kits

Prizes, raffle and free food

Car seat checks for car seats already installed in vehicle

Free car seats will be availalbe in limited quantities

Prescott High School Cycling Team members

Local Police and Fire Department

MATFORCE

For more information click here.