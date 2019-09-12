Featured Home: 5392 Rocky Vista Drive, Prescott
Celebrate the Grand Opening of The Dells Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy food, drinks, and a Cardinals ticket drawing, while touring model homes and the new clubhouse.
This upscale community features spacious lots, elegantly designed homes, and exceptional amenities, all set among Prescott’s famed Granite Dells.
Residents of The Vistas will be part of The Dells master-planned community, which boasts a clubhouse, meeting rooms, and a fitness center.
The Vistas emphasizes outdoor living and features an outdoor patio and fire pit, pool, spa, tennis and pickleball courts, and a local event lawn.
It is here that Dorn Homes offers award-winning architecture that features The Organic Home Plus and Exclusive Building Science. There are five floor plans to choose from, ranging from 1,953 to 2,578 square feet.
These homes offer the ability to add your personal touch and choose all the finishes, allowing for the design of your dream home.
BRAND NEW HOMES IN VISTAS AT THE DELLS
New Homes Starting from the High $300s
Open 10-5 Daily
Contact 928-237-2600 or visit www.dornhomes.com.
