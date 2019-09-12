OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Pulling that sweet tooth

Originally Published: September 12, 2019 7:16 p.m.

Dear Annie: I’ve had a HUGE sweet tooth all my life. I have also always been very active, and I eat healthy foods. However, I’m nervous that this is not enough to balance my intake of sugary goodies.

Now that I’m older, I realize that I can’t keep eating so many sweets. Diabetes is common in my family, and my grandfather passed away from it when he was 46. Other members of my family have early stages of diabetes, and I am nervous that I will have it when I’m older, too, even though I eat healthy and exercise.

What are the best alternatives to eating sweets? You rock!— Sweet Tooth

Dear Sweet Tooth: I’m sorry about your grandfather. You are very wise to begin to think of ways to curb your sweet tooth. Too much sugar not only can lead to diabetes but a whole host of other health problems. The good news is that you are not alone. Craving sweets is an evolutionary behavior that kept our ancestors safe from eating poisonous plants. Some healthier alternatives to sugar are maple syrup, dark chocolate, honey and fruit. After eating these natural alternatives, my guess is that if you tried to go back to processed sugar, you would think it tasted too sweet.

While you’re weaning yourself off of sugary treats, consider trying sugar-free candies. They can help satisfy your use for sweets without all the sugar. Best of luck, and congratulations on putting your health first. We only get one body; taking care of it is one of the most important things we can do.

Dear Annie: I am writing in response to “Big City Drinker” and wanted to share that they are not alone in wondering if they’ve become an alcoholic through being in and around a bar scene so often.

During my graduate college years, I worked at a bar and found myself struggling with the same situation. I was lucky to have friends who noticed I was going downhill and would call me out on it. It’s still something I have to keep a close eye on, even though I don’t work in a bar anymore. I found that, for me, the bar was a familiar place where I felt all my friends were. I wanted to stay with these friends and co-workers and blow off steam after being treated poorly by patrons on many occasions. After some time, it was hard to separate in my mind my friends from the bar. Eventually, however, I found that the true friends stuck by me as I gradually chose to be “boring” and go home instead of hanging out until 1 or 2 in the morning.

Best of luck to “Big City Drinker.” Many of us out here have felt something similar to what you feel. — Fellow Bar Friend

Dear Fellow Bar Friend: Great work in recognizing that the bar lifestyle was not working for you. Your letter brings up a very important point; namely, that your true friends stuck by you when you went home early. Who wants fake friends? By recognizing that late-night drinking isn’t working for you anymore, you will feel better both in your body and in your soul.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book -- featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette -- is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: Holiday sweet tooth
Dear Annie: As birthday girl, you can order your cake and eat it too
Dear Annie: Rethinking sleepovers when one of the children is gay
Dear Annie: Facing money woes and the problems that follow
Dear Annie: Friend in a problematic relationship

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries