A day of remembrance for those impacted by 9-11

Remembrance Day isn’t exactly a military holiday, as Veteran’s Day, but it is a day of remembrance for all of the first responders and those impacted by that fateful day, Sept. 11, 2001.

For that reason American Legion Post 122 in Cordes Lakes raises the flags on the Avenue of Flags.

Because their motto is “For God and Country,” each time the flags are raised everyone that participates joins hands to make a prayer circle.

Glenn Hogg, the Post’s Chaplain, leads the prayer. Our thanks to the many people in the community that help with flag raising and adding their prayers — we shall not forget.