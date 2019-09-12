Corridor Calendar: Week of Sept. 13, 2019

CORDES LAKES

Food Program at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, is Sept. 18 & 26. Signup starts at 7 a.m. and doors close and lock at 9 a.m. Please remain OUT of the marked area of the parking lot when the truck is unloading. This is a liability issue.

Spirit Bear Painting will take place on Sept. 23 at the 50’s Diner. Cost is $35 and includes canvas, paint, instruction, appetizer and drink from a special menu. Class starts at 5 p.m.

Cordes Lakes Days is Sept. 21 with an old-fashioned picnic planned; chicken dinners, hot dogs for kids, 3 legged races, cake-walks, and much, much more. Come help the planners on Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m. at the Community center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.

Volunteers are needed to help with events. If you are able and willing to help with planning, preparing and clean-up after events, please call 928-632-9769 and leave your name and phone number. Events can not be held without volunteer help.

A notary is available during regular library hours at the Cordes Lakes Library.

SPRING VALLEY

Bake Sale for the Spring Valley Neighborhood Watch will be held Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon — or until sold out. Get a raffle ticket for a handcrafted garden bench.



MAYER

Coney Island Night at Mayer Meals on Wheels, 10051 W. Miami, Sept. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. Get a 1/4 pound chili dog for $3. Also available are banana splits, sundaes, sodas and more.



Sept. 25 at Mayer Meals on Wheels, will be a “special” luncheon. Raffle tickets will be on sale for a $50 Leff’T’s certificate and the drawing will take place at about noon. A goodie basket will be raffled and ticket drawn on that date, along with a winner for the AZ Parks day pass.



Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1.00 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement — A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS — CORDES LAKES

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.



Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to either eat there or take out.

Pizza Hut delivers to the Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month. You can call 928-775-0906 on the day of delivery and they will bring it to the center for you to pick up.

American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center. Meetings suspended during July and August and resume September 20.



SPRING VALLEY

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Spring Valley HOA meets at the Community Church the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.



MAYER

Coney Island Night at Meals on Wheels, 10051 S. Miami is every Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. Get a 1/4 pound dog for only $3.



Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com for more information.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meeting at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.