Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
Come fly an R/C plane at Embry Riddle, Sept. 14

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 1:03 p.m.

Casa de Aero Model Aircraft Flying Club invites everyone to come try flying model airplanes at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road in Prescott from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Come out and try your hand at flying a radio controlled plane (R/C plane). Experienced instructors will be on hand with their trainer aircraft. A breakfast style snack and coffee will be provided by the club.

For more information and directions to the site, visit casadeaero.com/come-fly-with-us.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University - Prescott

The Casa de Aero flying field is located on the campus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, 3700 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, Arizona 86301. It is next to the soccer stadium on the northwest side of the campus near Pioneer Park. Flying is permitted from Sunrise until 6:00pm when ERAU security locks the gate access to our field. Special events put on by the college and the ERAU ROTC program can shut down flying for the day. Advance notice is usually given to the club. When the field is closed there will be a sign posted on our club sign that is located in the field parking lot.

More like this story

Veteran R/C flyers work with students on ERAU runway
Building their wings: Prescott team of Embry-Riddle students is constructing a plane
Prescott High School gymnasium becomes runway for local remote control flight club
New FAA regulations may classify R/C planes as drones
Model Behavior

