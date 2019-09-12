Come check out the cars at the 8th Annual Fall Classic Car Show, Sept. 14.

Dewey Classic Cruisers presents the 8th Annual Fall Classic Car show in front of Sally B's Cafe, 7680 E State Rte 69 in Prescott Valley from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

This event is free to to the public. Come vote for your favorite car and purchase a $1 ticket for your chance to win one of several items of interest. A portion of all proceeds benefits the Yavapai County food bank.

If you would like to bring your classic cruiser, hot rod, rat rod or special interest car to the show there is an entry fee of $10 cash and five cans of food.

For more information on awards given and car classes click here or contact Larry at 928-632-4537.

