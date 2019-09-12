Come celebrate the launch of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Sept. 14

The Prescott Area Imagination Library (PAIL) will celebrate with a launch party at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

This event marks the launch of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in the Prescott area. PAIL offers children, birth to age five, carefully selected and age appropriate books mailed one at a time each month directly to the home of registered children.

Your children can come register, hear stories, play games, make crafts and meet "Biscuit," the storybook puppy.

There is no cost or obligation to families and the only eligibility requirement is that the child resides in a zip code of 86301, 86303 or 86305.



PAIL is an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a nonprofit organization.

For more information and to register online visit prescottlibrary.info/PAIL or contact Martha Baden at 928-777-1519.