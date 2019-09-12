Column: Magical weather graces Prescott as autumn approaches

These past few days, the weather in Prescott has been glorious. It really is true; Prescott, AZ is one of the prettiest places to live if you want to experience all four seasons. As the temperature outside begins to drop, the leaves begin to change, and I swear I can hear a song in the branches as they dance in the cooler breeze; a lullaby promising a beautiful winter, much needed rest, and visions of sparkling holidays graced with visits with love ones and long talks over cups of hot cider and wine.

Autumn to me, recalls the childhood memory of rain mixed with the aroma of crushed leaves and pumpkin squash slowly roasting in the oven. Fall smells like magic and homemade pumpkin pie. The kind of “pumpkin spice” magic you’d dream of and experience as a kid with sticky Halloween hands, but had to wait until you were an adult to fully appreciate and understand. I believe this is true for most of us; our fondest memories, the memories where we felt safe and cocooned in warmth and understanding and loved from the inside out, center around food.

How many of our favorite memories of fall center around sugary delights or cups of something warm?

I have a theory – If you want to conjure up REAL magic for Halloween, all you must do is bake.

When I was a fledgling baker, trying to perfect a gluten free pie crust almost made me lose my mind. Nothing worked for weeks! Every pie crust either cracked or became soggy…I almost gave up. My parents, sensing my need for a “life raft,” gifted me a cookbook that changed my approach to baking, philosophy and self-care with some simple recipes and a few words.

The author of the book is a professional pie maker, but she has never sold a single pie. She hit my heart hardest when she wrote about not allowing a crack in your crust to bother you – it felt like she was speaking directly to me. She continued to muse, that unlike in life, where mistakes can’t always be smoothed over, as a baker, all you must do is fix the crack with some water and move on with your life.

She encouraged her fellow bakers to stop trying to be perfect. To allow dough to be itself and for you to be your best self when working with it. Her theory was, that elements like yeast and dough, because they are “live” cultures, can sense your disappointment in them and will grow hard and stubborn to match your bad mood. Now, one doesn’t use yeast in a pie crust, but I swear once I relaxed a little bit and stopped being so anxious as I rolled out my dough, those crusts started acting and tasting better! The truth is, that what we put our hear into, is what we will get back. True magic of the holidays ignites because everyone’s focused on the days themselves and the traditions which make them special. True holiday and fall spirit blossom, when we are sharing our heart and our hearths through food with those we love and even sometimes, those we don’t like so much.

This fall, as Rosh Hashana, Yom Kippur, Halloween and Thanksgiving sit patiently for us to make them magical, think about baking something homemade to celebrate. Even if you purchase a frozen crust and pie filling out of a can, just the act of putting something sweet and edible together with your hands and positive intention will catapult your magical experience of the fall holidays. Remember, we don’t have to be perfect bakers or perfect people, we just need to have a little fun, fix what we can, sprinkle in a TON of love and most importantly, eat the food!