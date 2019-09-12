OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Book Review: 'Running Barefoot' by Susan Lang

Special to Prescott News Network
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 6:21 p.m.

From the radiant cover photograph of Susan Lang’s barefoot granddaughter running on a desert dirt road, to the equally joyful pictures of a barefoot Susan and granddaughter on the back cover, Running Barefoot is a memoir filled with love, raw honesty and true desert grit.

Prescott is fortunate to contain more than a few literary treasures, but perhaps none more grounded in the desert Southwest than Susan Lang.

Susan writes about her hardscrabble childhood — part of that time in a Mojave Desert canyon homestead; and perhaps more crucially, full time as a wild child, an independent thinker and perceptive and curious “girl child” in the American '40s and '50s. “Wild seemed like the only true thing I could count on.”

That curious child matures into a teenager, then woman, fascinated by knowledge. “I loved the challenge of having to research and write papers, too, especially about literature.” She honors that love in the beloved chaos of raising her 7 children — and the balancing act required of a smart woman confronting and embracing counter-culture life.

Susan Lang pushes through what might seem insurmountable odds – personal, cultural, physical (a horrifying car accident) and the challenges self-imposed by her credo of honoring wildness. She becomes a respected Southwestern writer and a beloved teacher at Yavapai College, all the while staying true to her belief in the wild beauty of words — and the importance of nourishing the gifts of curiosity and honesty in her writing students.

In the finest writing mentor spirit of “showing, not telling,” here is one of my favorite passages in this passionate and unsparing memoir: “… my favorite professor, Milton Miller, would present each poet in the philosophical context of the time. Then he would actually read a few poems in a voice so rich and melodic that…[I was] transported to heights I’d never dreamed of….These were realms I had sensed as a child, as I slept out under the night sky or stood alone in the wild canyon. I’d had no idea that poems could also be windows into the mysteries there.”

Running Barefoot is a window — into the life and courage of a remarkable writer.

Susan Lang will be at the Peregrine Book Company on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. for a book launch celebration (with refreshments).

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Off the Shelf: Memoir chronicles cross-cultural marriage
Local author's inaugural novel wins Willa Award
Local author's inaugural novel wins Willa Award
Local author to sign books for PV Library Friends<BR>
Local author to sign books for PV Library Friends<BR>

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries