928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
Book Review: Clive Cussler fans will savor 'The Titanic Secret'

JEFF AYERS, Associated Press
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 6:14 p.m.

"The Titanic Secret" (Putnam), by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul

The investigation of an explosion in a mine propels Isaac Bell into a conspiracy with ties to the doomed ocean liner in "The Titanic Secret," the latest entry in the historical series by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul.

In the present, NUMA Director Dirk Pitt works to retrieve a sunken submersible in the waters near New York City. This vehicle was used during the Revolutionary War, but wasn't very successful.

Pitt receives a document written by detective Isaac Bell, who tells of a tragedy at Little Angel Mine in Colorado. The material uncovered there is a rare element called byzanium. This stuff is priceless, and its pursuit has a direct line back to when Pitt first raised the Titanic.

Bell takes what he thinks is an easy assignment to uncover what happened in the mine and stumbles upon a vast conspiracy that will take him to France. What he uncovers will put his life in danger, causing him to question everyone and everything.

Cussler fans will savor this one. Since the story deals with an early Cussler novel rather than tweaking this Bell tale to actually be more historically accurate with the Titanic's discovery, it follows the history established in the earlier book when the ship was retrieved from the ocean and the priceless element was ultimately hidden away. The story also highlights the return of one of Cussler's former co-authors, Jack Du Brul. He wrote several books in the Oregon Files series, and his first featuring Isaac Bell showcases why it's great to have him back.

