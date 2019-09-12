Barks 'n Beers event benefits United Animal Friends, Sept. 14

Bring your pup and dine under the stars at the back patio of The Barley Hound, 234 S. Cortez St. in Prescott from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Come support United Animal Friends at the Barks 'n Beers fundraising event. The cost is $20 per person and includes dinner and an alcoholic beverage or soft drink. Local artists are donating items to be raffled, winners do not need not be present to win. A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefits United Animal Friends.

Reservations are not required. For more information visit unitedanimalfriends.org or call The Barley Hound at 928-237-4506.

