Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
Barks 'n Beers event benefits United Animal Friends, Sept. 14

Come support United Animal Friends at the Barks 'n Beers event dinner and fundraising event at Barley Hound in Prescott, Sept. 14. (United Animal Friends)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 12, 2019 10:01 a.m.

Bring your pup and dine under the stars at the back patio of The Barley Hound, 234 S. Cortez St. in Prescott from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Come support United Animal Friends at the Barks 'n Beers fundraising event. The cost is $20 per person and includes dinner and an alcoholic beverage or soft drink. Local artists are donating items to be raffled, winners do not need not be present to win. A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefits United Animal Friends.

Reservations are not required. For more information visit unitedanimalfriends.org or call The Barley Hound at 928-237-4506.

The Barley Hound

