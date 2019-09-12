Barks 'n Beers event benefits United Animal Friends, Sept. 14
Bring your pup and dine under the stars at the back patio of The Barley Hound, 234 S. Cortez St. in Prescott from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Come support United Animal Friends at the Barks 'n Beers fundraising event. The cost is $20 per person and includes dinner and an alcoholic beverage or soft drink. Local artists are donating items to be raffled, winners do not need not be present to win. A portion of the evening’s proceeds benefits United Animal Friends.
Reservations are not required. For more information visit unitedanimalfriends.org or call The Barley Hound at 928-237-4506.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- Never forget: Arizona remembers victims of Sept. 11, 2001
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: