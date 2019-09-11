Zoo by Moonlight at Heritage Park Zoo, Sept. 13

Come out and walk through the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and visit the animals by moonlight from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

Zoo by Moonlight is held every full moon through September. This will be the last event for the season, so don't miss out on this unique experience allows visitors to see the animals, particularly the nocturnal creatures who become more active at night.

Docents will be available to help locate animals and answer questions. Cost of attendance is $5 for members and $8 for non-members.

For more information, visit www.heritageparkzoo.org.

