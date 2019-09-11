Zoo by Moonlight at Heritage Park Zoo, Sept. 13
Come out and walk through the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary and visit the animals by moonlight from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.
Zoo by Moonlight is held every full moon through September. This will be the last event for the season, so don't miss out on this unique experience allows visitors to see the animals, particularly the nocturnal creatures who become more active at night.
Docents will be available to help locate animals and answer questions. Cost of attendance is $5 for members and $8 for non-members.
For more information, visit www.heritageparkzoo.org.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- Never forget: Arizona remembers victims of Sept. 11, 2001
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: