Yavapai sweeps Pima in conference opener

PRESCOTT — Highlighted by a huge 15-0 run to open the final set, Yavapai volleyball began ACCAC action on its home court and soundly defeated Pima in straight sets Wednesday night.

The Roughriders’ start to the season has been nothing short of impressive, going 8-2 through two tournaments and an exhibition match. Their only two losses came at the hands of No. 11 Snow College and No. 13 New Mexico Military Institute during the Dalton Overstreet Invitational.

Nevertheless, Yavapai head coach Zachary Shaver couldn’t have asked for a better way to open conference play as the Roughriders performed like a well-oiled machine against Pima.

“I thought we just executed better this week starting Monday at practice. It’s kind of been a focus of ours to take care of the little things and then the big picture, the win, is going to get easier,” Shaver said. “So we set some specific things that we’re trying to accomplish and I’m pretty sure we accomplished at least two of the three [things], if not, all three.”

Yavapai improved its play with each passing set, trouncing the Aztecs 25-20 in the first, 25-18 in the second and 25-7 in the third. While the Roughriders dominated on all fronts, they made the most out of their serves, only missing a few the entire match thanks in large part to the services of sophomore OH Annie Harte.

Even when the Roughriders would begin to get a little sloppy, especially in the earlier stages, they regrouped very well coming out of timeouts, which signals that the team is responding to whatever Shaver is telling them.

“I think this group is really responsive to what we’re saying as coaches,” Shaver said. “So the main thing we’re talking to them about is, ‘Just refocus and what are we trying to accomplish? We got a little bit sloppy and how are we going to clean that up?’ And so they’re really listening to that and they’re going back out and just refocusing on things and just paying attention to the small things.”

Lo and behold, Shaver’s advice paid off big time as it all came together when the Roughriders racked up 15 unanswered points to open the third set. Everything seemed to be going Yavapai’s way as they eventually cruised to their first conference win of the season.

Freshman OH Kennedy Right led Yavapai’s offense with 15 kills and seven digs. Sophomore MB Lacie Tenney also pitched in with nine kills while sophomore S Pilar Daugherty dished out 27 assists to go with nine digs.

REMEMBERING 9/11

During the intermission between the second and thirds sets, a brief ceremony was held to honor police officers from the Prescott Police Department, Yavapai Tribal Police Department and Yavapai College Police Department in remembrance of the tragic events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

UP NEXT

The Roughriders (9-2, ACCAC 1-0) will remain at home to host South Mountain (5-8, ACCAC 1-1) on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.

“We definitely play well at home. Everybody in our conference does but I think we try to take advantage of the altitude and the things that we have here,” Shaver said. “It could be a good match-up in our favor but they could also be really scrappy and frustrate us defensively.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.