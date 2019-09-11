OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai sweeps Pima in conference opener
Junior College Volleyball

Yavapai volleyball sophomore OH Annie Harte (8) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a point during the second set of the team’s 3-0 win over Pima on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Yavapai College. Along with some excellent serving, Harte recorded five kills and six digs. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Yavapai volleyball sophomore OH Annie Harte (8) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a point during the second set of the team’s 3-0 win over Pima on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Yavapai College. Along with some excellent serving, Harte recorded five kills and six digs. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 11:42 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Highlighted by a huge 15-0 run to open the final set, Yavapai volleyball began ACCAC action on its home court and soundly defeated Pima in straight sets Wednesday night.

The Roughriders’ start to the season has been nothing short of impressive, going 8-2 through two tournaments and an exhibition match. Their only two losses came at the hands of No. 11 Snow College and No. 13 New Mexico Military Institute during the Dalton Overstreet Invitational.

by Aaron Valdez

Nevertheless, Yavapai head coach Zachary Shaver couldn’t have asked for a better way to open conference play as the Roughriders performed like a well-oiled machine against Pima.

“I thought we just executed better this week starting Monday at practice. It’s kind of been a focus of ours to take care of the little things and then the big picture, the win, is going to get easier,” Shaver said. “So we set some specific things that we’re trying to accomplish and I’m pretty sure we accomplished at least two of the three [things], if not, all three.”

Yavapai improved its play with each passing set, trouncing the Aztecs 25-20 in the first, 25-18 in the second and 25-7 in the third. While the Roughriders dominated on all fronts, they made the most out of their serves, only missing a few the entire match thanks in large part to the services of sophomore OH Annie Harte.

Even when the Roughriders would begin to get a little sloppy, especially in the earlier stages, they regrouped very well coming out of timeouts, which signals that the team is responding to whatever Shaver is telling them.

“I think this group is really responsive to what we’re saying as coaches,” Shaver said. “So the main thing we’re talking to them about is, ‘Just refocus and what are we trying to accomplish? We got a little bit sloppy and how are we going to clean that up?’ And so they’re really listening to that and they’re going back out and just refocusing on things and just paying attention to the small things.”

Lo and behold, Shaver’s advice paid off big time as it all came together when the Roughriders racked up 15 unanswered points to open the third set. Everything seemed to be going Yavapai’s way as they eventually cruised to their first conference win of the season.

Freshman OH Kennedy Right led Yavapai’s offense with 15 kills and seven digs. Sophomore MB Lacie Tenney also pitched in with nine kills while sophomore S Pilar Daugherty dished out 27 assists to go with nine digs.

REMEMBERING 9/11

During the intermission between the second and thirds sets, a brief ceremony was held to honor police officers from the Prescott Police Department, Yavapai Tribal Police Department and Yavapai College Police Department in remembrance of the tragic events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

UP NEXT

The Roughriders (9-2, ACCAC 1-0) will remain at home to host South Mountain (5-8, ACCAC 1-1) on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.

“We definitely play well at home. Everybody in our conference does but I think we try to take advantage of the altitude and the things that we have here,” Shaver said. “It could be a good match-up in our favor but they could also be really scrappy and frustrate us defensively.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

photo

Yavapai volleyball freshman OH Kennedy Wright goes up for the tip during the first set in the team's 3-0 win over Pima on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Yavapai College. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries