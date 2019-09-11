Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 11, 2019

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, marks the 18-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93 which crashed in suburban Pennsylvania.

Patriot Day serves as a remembrance of the lives lost on that September morning.

By a joint resolution approved Dec. 18, 2001, (Public Law 107-89) has designated Sept. 11 of each year as "Patriot Day," which also directs the flags be lowered to half-staff for the entire day on Sept. 11.

The first Patriot Day was proclaimed by President George W. Bush in 2002 and, each year, the current president has issued a similar proclamation, often in conjunction with National Days of Prayer and Remembrance.

Per the proclamation, all departments and agencies of the United States are instructed to fly the American flag at half-staff from sunrise until sunset. Governors of the United States and its territories and interested organizations and individuals are also encouraged to join in this observance.

The Nation is encouraged to attend remembrance ceremonies, observe a moment of silence at 5:46 a.m. (Arizona time), and participate in community service or volunteer in honor of those we lost on this fateful day in 2001. Many Americans also pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the attacks by displaying flags specific to 9/11.

Locally, in Prescott Valley, the town honors the fallen with the Healing Field display at the Civic Center, where 3,000 U.S. flags fly to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks. Area residents may visit the display through Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Click HERE to read more about Patriot Day events.

Click HERE to read more about the Healing Field.