OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 11
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 11, 2019

There were more than 85 days of lowered flags in Arizona in 2018, nearly one-fourth of the year. (Courier stock photo)

There were more than 85 days of lowered flags in Arizona in 2018, nearly one-fourth of the year. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 12:01 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, marks the 18-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93 which crashed in suburban Pennsylvania.

Patriot Day serves as a remembrance of the lives lost on that September morning.

By a joint resolution approved Dec. 18, 2001, (Public Law 107-89) has designated Sept. 11 of each year as "Patriot Day," which also directs the flags be lowered to half-staff for the entire day on Sept. 11.

The first Patriot Day was proclaimed by President George W. Bush in 2002 and, each year, the current president has issued a similar proclamation, often in conjunction with National Days of Prayer and Remembrance.

Per the proclamation, all departments and agencies of the United States are instructed to fly the American flag at half-staff from sunrise until sunset. Governors of the United States and its territories and interested organizations and individuals are also encouraged to join in this observance.

The Nation is encouraged to attend remembrance ceremonies, observe a moment of silence at 5:46 a.m. (Arizona time), and participate in community service or volunteer in honor of those we lost on this fateful day in 2001. Many Americans also pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the attacks by displaying flags specific to 9/11.

Locally, in Prescott Valley, the town honors the fallen with the Healing Field display at the Civic Center, where 3,000 U.S. flags fly to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks. Area residents may visit the display through Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

Click HERE to read more about Patriot Day events.

Click HERE to read more about the Healing Field.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Flags at half-staff for Patriot Day, Tuesday
Supervisors to declare Patriot Week and Patriot Day
Healing Field schedule of events
Prescott Valley’s Patriot Week 2017 honors the fallen
Prescott Valley Patriot Week begins Sept. 6 with Healing Fields

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries