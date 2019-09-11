Voter turnout down in 2019 city primary, but still over 50%

At 52.38%, voter turnout for Prescott’s 2019 primary was down slightly from the two previous city primaries.

Still, city officials say voter response to the city’s all-mail primary continues to be high compared to other communities.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, the Prescott City Council made the results from the Aug. 27 primary final with a unanimous approval of the official canvass of the vote.

City Clerk Maureen Scott reported that the 52.37% voter response for this year’s primary was down about 7% from the more than 59% turnout in the 2017 primary and general election.

Likewise, this year’s voter participation was down from the 2015 primary, when 57.87% of registered voters cast ballots.

While down, Scott said this year’s turnout was still significantly higher than in some other Arizona communities. When she served as city clerk in Goodyear, for instance, Scott said the voter turnout typically stood in the 29-to-30% range.

And several online sources report average voter turnout rates for local elections nationwide in the 25-to-27% range.

Prescott Councilwoman Alexa Scholl commended Prescott voters for their continued high voting rates. “To have over 50% turnout on an off-year is very impressive,” she said.

Overall, 15,960 of Prescott’s 30,469 registered voters cast ballots in the August primary.

In the race to fill three council seats, 11,679 of the votes were cast for challenger Cathey Rusing, the top vote-getter.

Rusing and incumbent Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr won seats outright in the primary by getting a majority of the valid ballots cast. Orr was the second highest vote-getter with 8,443.

The two other candidates — incumbents Steve Sischka and Jim Lamerson — did not receive a majority vote and will head to a runoff in the Nov. 5 general election, Scott said Tuesday. They received 7,716 and 5,661 votes, respectively.

Incumbent Mayor Greg Mengarelli, who ran unopposed, also received a majority vote and was elected outright in the primary, with 10,094 votes.

Although Scott said it is difficult to determine why voter turnout was down this year, she noted that the 2017 primary and general election included more candidates and more issues.

Along with three candidates for mayor and six for council, the 2017 primary ballot also included a high-voter-interest decision on Proposition 443, the 0.75% sales tax increase proposed to pay down pension debt.

Prescott’s elections have been conducted through the mail since 2001, Scott said.

Follow Cindy Barks on Twitter @Cindy_Barks. Reach her at 928-445-3333, ext. 2034, or cbarks@prescottaz.com.