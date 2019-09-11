OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Students honor first responders
Annual lunch a tribute to heroes

Prescott Police Officers Joe Harris and Andrew Lovan with second-graders Braeden Crouse and Sophia Meza. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Prescott Police Officers Joe Harris and Andrew Lovan with second-graders Braeden Crouse and Sophia Meza. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 10:37 p.m.

Prescott police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians spent their lunch hour Wednesday with Abia Judd Elementary School pre-school to fourth-grade students.

Their presence was more than welcomed on the 18th anniversary of a historic day the children may not remember, but likely have been taught exemplified the first responder “heroes” willing to risk their lives to save others. On Sept. 11, 2001, 412 of the 2,977 victims were emergency workers in New York City who responded to the World Trade Center where two planes crashed into the buildings, prompting their catastrophic collapse.

This annual Abia Judd Heroes’ Lunch was launched by now-retired elementary school teacher Carol Yetman on the first anniversary of that tragic day that reverberated around the world. This year, one of Yetman’s former students, Taylor Lister who works with Lifeline Ambulance, was one of the guests.

“It’s a joy and a privilege,” said Yetman who coordinated the lunch for 70 first responders with a fellow Abia Judd retiree Jane Robertson. “I have police tell me they look forward to this every year … the looks on the faces of the first responders and the children — it’s a wonderful community connection.”

Student Jose Gomez said he thinks it’s a “pretty good day” when he and his classmates get to spend time with this community’s police, fire and emergency workers and thank them for always “helping out the world.”

“Without them, we might not be here,” Jose said.

Prescott police seemed to clearly enjoy spending time with the students in a nonemergency setting where they can build a bond of trust and friendship. And they appreciated the chance to pay homage to their fallen 9/11 brothers and sisters.

“It’s a blast,” declared Prescott Police Officer Joe Harris of the lunch where he and his colleagues were seated at a table with a lively, talkative group of second- to fourth-graders.

For Tito Munoz with Lifeline Ambulance, the luncheon was a way for both first responders and the school community to honor those who sacrificed all, and celebrate the value of a job that is all about “serving people.” He said he was impressed that so many of the students recognized and appreciated the importance of that day to their history.

“It impact them and it impacts us,” Munoz said.

To be recognized as one of this community’s heroes was clearly touching to Lister.

Beyond the fun they all had together, Lister said she appreciates the fact that the staff, gently, inform students about the significance of this date.

“It’s very important to remember the people who sacrificed their lives for ours,” Lister concluded.

Follow Nanci Hutson @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

First responders get heroes' welcome at Abia Judd school
Prescott students thank first responders during annual Heroes Lunch
Abia Judd students celebrate first responders with Heroes Luncheon
A little quality time with heroes at Abia Judd
Photo: Abia Judd Heroes Lunch in Prescott

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries