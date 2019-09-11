OFFERS
School district does well in AZ Merit test results

Sara Pareja, formerly a third-grade teacher at Del Rio Elementary School, teaches her class cursive writing during the 2018-19 school year. (Jason Wheeler/Review, file)

Sara Pareja, formerly a third-grade teacher at Del Rio Elementary School, teaches her class cursive writing during the 2018-19 school year. (Jason Wheeler/Review, file)

JASON WHEELER Chino Valley Review
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 3:33 p.m.

The students in the Chino Valley Unified School District did well on last year’s AZ Merit test, showing improvements in a lot of areas, Assistant Superintendent Cindy Daniels told the governing board at the Tuesday, Sept. 3, meeting.

“There were very few areas this year where we performed below the state (average),” Daniels said, adding that two out of the three areas that saw performance below the state are statistically insignificant. “When you look over everything across the district we either tied, beat or outperformed the state in really all areas but one.”

Those two areas are sixth-grade English Language Arts, which was 1% below the state results, and third-grade math, which was 2% below the state results, she said, adding that anything less than a 3% difference is statistically negligible and insignificant. The third area was sixth-grade math, which was 13% below the state results.

There was also a lot of improvement when comparing this year’s results to last year, Daniels said.

For English Language Arts, the district had 54% of third graders pass, compared to 47% last year; fourth grade saw 66% pass compared to 52% last year; fifth grade had no change with 52%; sixth-graders improved to 41%, compared to 38% last year; seventh grade went down with 47% passing compared to 49% last year; and eighth grade saw 42% pass, compared to 34% last year.

As for math, third grade saw 49% pass, compared to 42% last year; fourth-graders improved to 49% passing, compared to 46% last year; fifth-graders jumped to 49% passing, compared to 32% last year; sixth grade went down with 28% passing, compared to 38% last year; seventh grade went down with 44% passing, compared to 50% last year; and eighth grade saw 42% pass rate, compared to 25% last year.

Additionally, of the eighth graders who took the high school algebra and geometry tests, 100% passed compared to the 43% who passed statewide in algebra and 37% who passed statewide in geometry. This was due to high quality instruction and using the same book they use at the high school, Daniels said.

For other testing, the AIMS results found that in fourth grade 47% were highly proficient; 31% were proficient; 17% were partially proficient; and 5% were minimally proficient. In eighth grade, 29% were highly proficient; 28% were proficient; 18% were partially proficient; and 26% were minimally proficient. Highly proficient and proficient are considered passing scores, Daniels said.

Further, last year was the first time students at Chino Valley High School were able to take the ACT test. Composite scores lower than 15 are considered low by colleges and the 11th grades had a composite score of 15.4 in English, 17.8 in Math, 17.1 in Reading, 16.6 in Science, and 16.9 Overall.

With the students taking it as a first try, they did pretty well against the national average with some kids doing exceptionally well, Daniels added.

For this year’s testing, the 10th grade students are going to get a little extra testing, she said. Ninth and 10th grade students are going to take what is now called AZM2 and the 11th grade students will take the ACT; but, the 10th grade students will also take the preACT test, Daniels said.

Over the next two years, the state is expected to choose a new statewide assessment, she said.

“We strongly believe, and have pretty good evidence, that they’ll be choosing ACT as the statewide assessment,” Daniels said. “This gives our kids a really huge edge.”

