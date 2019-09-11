Road 1 South at the Elks, Sept. 13
Road 1 South returns to the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott on Friday, Sept. 13 for one special show to benefit The Elks community outreach programs.
Join us at 6 p.m. for a pre-show meet and greet with the band members. After the show there will be an up close and personal concert of "dancin' till your feet fall off Rhythm and Blues Music" in the Elks Crystal Hall.
Tickets are $14.00. Seating is open cabaret style, so there are no reserved seats. Please arrive early, pick a table, sit down and meet new friends.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Cordes Lakes woman dies in Highway 69 rollover
- Never forget: Arizona remembers victims of Sept. 11, 2001
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Movie inspired by local newspaper owner's near-fatal ordeal
- PV town manager announces 4 finalists for police chief
- Locals react to Walmart’s new gun policy announcement
- Sheridan Fire update: Firefighters working to enhance containment features
- Update: Authorities identify 18-year-old driver killed in fatal rollover
- Arizona joins 12 states calling on high court to halt DACA
- Why are flags at half-staff today, August 15, 2019
- Two people hospitalized after Prescott structure fire
- Man acting oddly at gas station had drugs, 5 guns including loaded assault-style rifle
- Update: Brush fire closes north- and southbound I-17 near Sunset Point
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in Highway 69 crash
- PV woman dies in hospital after single-vehicle crash along Lakeshore Drive
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Sept. 3, 2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: