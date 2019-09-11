OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 11
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Road 1 South at the Elks, Sept. 13

(Road 1 South, Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center)

(Road 1 South, Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 5:18 p.m.

Road 1 South returns to the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott on Friday, Sept. 13 for one special show to benefit The Elks community outreach programs.

Join us at 6 p.m. for a pre-show meet and greet with the band members. After the show there will be an up close and personal concert of "dancin' till your feet fall off Rhythm and Blues Music" in the Elks Crystal Hall.

Tickets are $14.00. Seating is open cabaret style, so there are no reserved seats. Please arrive early, pick a table, sit down and meet new friends.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Elks Theater

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

The Eric Clapton Experience at the Elks, Sept. 13
Mr. Skynyrd concert at the Elks, Sept. 7
Sugar and the Mint concert benefits Community Outreach and Scholarship Program, Aug. 31
Tapestry the Album: The music of Carol King, Aug. 10
Mamma Mia! at the Elks Theatre, Aug. 24-25

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries