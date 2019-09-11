Road 1 South at the Elks, Sept. 13

Road 1 South returns to the Elks Theatre Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott on Friday, Sept. 13 for one special show to benefit The Elks community outreach programs.

Join us at 6 p.m. for a pre-show meet and greet with the band members. After the show there will be an up close and personal concert of "dancin' till your feet fall off Rhythm and Blues Music" in the Elks Crystal Hall.

Tickets are $14.00. Seating is open cabaret style, so there are no reserved seats. Please arrive early, pick a table, sit down and meet new friends.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

