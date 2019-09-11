Prescott ranked 11th in state after win over Kingman, Mingus
Prep Golf
PRESCOTT — The Prescott boys golf team has begun to make some early waves this season and with its latest win over Kingman and Mingus on Tuesday, the Badgers are now ranked 11th in the state of Arizona.
Tuesday’s match against Kingman and Mingus marked the Badgers’ third one this season and the first one that was played at the ever-so-familiar Antelope Hills Golf Course. All Prescott golfers shot under a 44 (+8), earning the team a first-place finish with a 160 (+16) score. Mingus finished second with a 182 (+38) while Kingman came in third with a 204 (+60).
Chance Hill spearheaded the Badgers’ efforts as the junior shot a 38 (+2), good enough to for a second-place tie with Mingus’ Noah Daher and behind Mingus’ Treyson Peters, who shot a 35 (-1). The rest of Prescott’s field followed right behind Hill as senior Beniam Osterloh shot a 40 (+4), junior Cademon Buettner shot a 41 (+5), sophomore Brent Chambers shot a 41 (+5) and senior Nicholas Ruhrer shot a 43 (+7).
With the team ranked 11th in state, head coach Dan Osterloh said they are right where they want to be as the top 10 teams at the end of the season will qualify for the state match.
UP NEXT
Prescott will return to Antelope Hills to host Bradshaw Mountain, Mingus and Page on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Tee off is set for 2 p.m.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
