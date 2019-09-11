Photo: Bingo spells new dictionaries for students
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 2:04 p.m.
The Chino Valley Elks Lodge #2842 delivered 308 new dictionaries to all of the third graders in Paulden and Chino Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The Elks raised money for the books through bingo at St. Catherine’s Laboure Catholic Church and other fundraisers. Bingo is at the church each Tuesday; doors open at 5 p.m. and the games start at 6:30. For more information, call Dawn Montelius at 928-583-7071. (Courtesy)
