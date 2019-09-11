Pet of the Week: Sally
Meet Sally, an approximately 1-year-old Shepherd mix. Sally came to the shelter as a very frightened stray.
She is slowly warming up to people, but does not like the leash. Sally appears to be house trained. We do not know if she gets along with other dogs or if she likes cats, but we do know that once she fully trusts a person, she will make a wonderful companion.
This sweet girl deserves a home that will give her ample time to adjust and become comfortable.
The Chino Valley Animal Shelter is at 1950 Voss Drive. Call it at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
