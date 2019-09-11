OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 11
Weather  78.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Pet of the Week: Sally

Sally(Chino Valley Animal Shelter/Courtesy)

Sally(Chino Valley Animal Shelter/Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 11, 2019 2:55 p.m.

Meet Sally, an approximately 1-year-old Shepherd mix. Sally came to the shelter as a very frightened stray.

She is slowly warming up to people, but does not like the leash. Sally appears to be house trained. We do not know if she gets along with other dogs or if she likes cats, but we do know that once she fully trusts a person, she will make a wonderful companion.

This sweet girl deserves a home that will give her ample time to adjust and become comfortable.

The Chino Valley Animal Shelter is at 1950 Voss Drive. Call it at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pet Focus: Roxy - Chino Valley Animal Shelter
Pet of the Week: Betty
Pet of the Week: Wrangler
Pet of the week: Bubba
Pet Focus: Ranger — CVAS

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries