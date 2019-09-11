Participate in a horseshoe tournament, Sept. 12, 19, and 26
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 12:28 p.m.
The Mile High Horseshoe Club’s 2019 season has begun to wind down, as three dates remain for the club’s league play at Watson Lake Park, 3101 Watson Lake Park Road, off North Highway 89 in Prescott.
All interested players are invited to compete at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, Thursday, Sept. 19, and Thursday, Sept. 26.
For more information, visit the Mile High Horseshoe Club's Facebook page or call tournament director Cal Cordes at 928-583-4258.
