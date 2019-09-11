OFFERS
Obituary: Theron Doyle “Toby” Adams

Originally Published: September 11, 2019 10:02 p.m.

Theron Doyle “Toby” Adams, 93, of Los Osos, California, passed away Aug. 27, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1926, in Red Oak, Indian Territory, Oklahoma to George and Stella Adams.

At age 14, the family moved to Dexter, New Mexico. In 1944, the family moved to California, where Toby worked as a security guard for a Japanese internment camp. After the war, he worked on a dairy farm in Anderson, California where he met and married Wanita Marie Walker on April 30, 1950. Two daughters, Sherry and Sheela were born there.

The family lived in San Jose, California from 1961-62, where Toby co-owned a television repair service.

Moving back to Anderson, in 1962, Toby worked for Safeway grocery store.

In 1963, Toby transferred with Safeway to Sonora California. Other jobs there included construction worker, glove salesman and security guard.

One of Toby’s passions was music and he formed a band, “Toby Adams and the Westerners.” On weekends, he would play at the Columbia House and for the Moose Lodge. His marriage to Wanita ended in 1980.

In 1982, he married Evelyn Lavern King. In 1996 they moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona. Always involved in music, in 2014, he was inducted into the Greater Arizona Country Music Association Hall of Fame. In failing health, in 2009 he moved to Los Osos, where he lived with his daughter, Sheela until his death.

He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Morrison of Lawrenceville, Georgia and Sheela Remington of Los Osos; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, both wives; two brothers, Wesley Whitworth and Tom Adams and 7 sisters, Della Adams, Dorothy Morger, Wilma and Wanda Adams, Delores Adams, Patsy Adams and Janice Matthews. Toby’s ashes, and his wife Lavern’s ashes will be interred with his sister, Janice, in Dewey, Arizona. There will be a Celebration of Life in Los Osos, California on Sept. 22, 2019.

Information provided by survivors.

