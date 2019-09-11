Nonprofit in Brief: Taste of the Wild set for Oct. 6 at Heritage Park Zoo

Taste of the Wild set for Oct. 6 at Heritage Park Zoo

Tickets are now on sale for Taste of the Wild at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. Local restaurants, wineries and breweries will be offering tastings from their menus. There will be music and entertainment, a silent auction, special animal encounters and much more. Tickets are $95 per person and must be purchased in advance. This is an adult event. All proceeds from this event support the animals and programs at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.heritageparkzoo.org, or call 928-778-4242 or just stop by Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary.

Celebrate the launch of a Prescott Area Imagination Library

It is with great excitement that we invite you to attend the Prescott Area Imagination Library Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin Street, as we kick off this program and recognize the community organizations that made it possible. Register your child to receive free books in the mail, then enjoy stories, games, crafts and snacks.

Yavapai County Education Foundation accepting grant applications

The Yavapai County Education Foundation is accepting grant applications for classroom teachers up to $500. There are also building/district/school matching funds grants of up to $1,000 available. The deadline for grants is Nov. 4. Visit www.ycefoundation.com/grant-programs for more information and applications.