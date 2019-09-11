OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 11
Mud run saw the most participation it's ever had, recreation lead says

Over 300 people competed in the fourth annual Chino Valley Mud Run at Old Home Manor in Chino Valley Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Prescott News Network)

Over 300 people competed in the fourth annual Chino Valley Mud Run at Old Home Manor in Chino Valley Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Les Stukenberg/Prescott News Network)

JASON WHEELER, Chino Valley Review
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 3:30 p.m.

Last month’s Chino Mud Run, held Saturday, Aug. 17, was a complete success, Recreation Lead Dallas Gray said at the Tuesday, Sept. 3, Parks & Recreation Advisory Board meeting.

Though she was unable to give an exact number of people, due to how group signups are counted as one lump sum, Gray said that by a rough estimate, 334 people got down and dirty in the mud.

“It was the most we’ve ever had,” she said. “Last year we were just under 300 … almost 50 more participants this year with very little advertising.”

Two of the participants, Gray said, were a gentleman and his wife who did that morning’s first wave, the competitive wave. He won first and she took second, running the 3.2-mile obstacle course in less than 30 minutes and told town staff that it was the best course they’d ever been on, she said. The two of them are regular participants in mud runs and it was really nice to hear them say that, Gray said.

The parking this year was done by the Arizona Rangers and they did a good job, she said. They declined to put together a team to run but they had a good time watching, Gray said.

Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Member Donna Armstrong said two or three people who ran the course told her they felt it was too spread out.

“They wanted something small in-between,” Armstrong said.

There were 22 obstacles, which is pretty good for an event such as this one, said Community Services Director Scott Bruner. Further, this event is unique in a sense, different from other running events because they’re not muddy, Gray said. For the people who come to these events, all they want to do is run and get cleaned off, she said.

All in all, Bruner said, the 2019 Chino Mud Run went off without a hitch.

