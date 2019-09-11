OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Sept. 11
Weather  78.0
‘Miracle of Mobility’ fundraising event set for Sept. 23; preregister by Sept. 16

Sue Rubio, left, along with her husband Joe, right, pose for a photo with an unnamed wheelchair recipient in Vietnam. The Free Wheelchair Mission provides wheelchairs to people with disabilities in Third World countries. (Free Wheelchair Mission/Courtesy)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 8:58 p.m.

The Free Wheelchair Mission (FWM) that provides wheelchairs to people with disabilities in Third World nations will be the beneficiaries of the Monday, Sept. 23 “Prescott Miracle of Mobility” fundraiser scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at The Club at Prescott Lakes, 311 Smoke Tree Lane.

Pre-registration for the $50 per person event is requested by Sept. 16 at www.freewheelchairmission.org/prescott.

Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with a disability in under-resourced nations.

In collaboration with a network of like-minded partners, FWM has distributed more than 1,000,000 wheelchairs to individuals with disabilities in need in 93 countries around the world, providing renewed dignity, independence and hope through the gift of mobility at no cost to the recipient.

Event Attenders are invited to arrive for registration check-in between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. that will include a complimentary champagne reception.

Dinner and door prizes are scheduled between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. followed by an hour-long program with keynote speaker Francis Mugwanya, founder of Father’s Heart Mobility Ministry, one of the FWM distribution partners in Uganda. Mugwanya will share his personal story of growing up in Uganda in need of a wheelchair and how he came to be part of the mission that has now distributed some 12,000 wheelchairs.

FWM’s Founder and President Don Schoendorfer is also slated to speak.

After the speakers, there will be a half-hour “live mobility auction” to give guests a chance to buy wheelchairs for “some of the world’s most marginalized individuals, to renew their dignity, provide them with freedom, independence and hope for a better future.”

Prescott event organizers Joe and Susan Rubio began their journey with FWM in 2007 on a mission trip to Peru where through the organization they were able to deliver wheelchairs to people with disabilities. The couple were awed by the “immediate transformation” they discovered when an individual was given a wheelchair,” Sue Rubio wrote in a news release.

“Their whole countenance changed from one of shame and inability to one of ability and hope for a different future,” she wrote.

“Because the wheelchair is sustainable, we knew when they left that individual with their wheelchair, they would continue to benefit for years to come. It’s been heartening to hear follow-up stories of people who have now been able to go school, start businesses, become married and have families and being able to express their God-given gifts.”

