Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 12
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Mayor reminds all to unite
Mengarelli speaks at high school ceremony

Prescott High Senior Lila Keane plays “Taps” in the middle of the high school’s flagpole circle surrounded with miniature flags representing the almost 3,000 people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. She is facing members of the JROTC, who every year organize the brief morning ceremony. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 10:29 p.m.

On the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that claimed almost 3,000 lives in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli gave a history lesson seasoned with awe for what Americans across the centuries have done to protect the nation’s freedoms.

Rather than start with the events of that fateful Tuesday, Mengarelli reminded a crowd of students, teachers, parents and first responders standing on Prescott High’s front lawn before the flagpole encircled with tiny flags representing all the lives lost that day of another day in another century – Dec. 7, 1941.

The Prescott High JROTC organized the brief, yet poignant, ceremony that included an Honor Guard and raising and lowering the American and Arizona state flags to half-staff.

On that Sunday morning in another century, Mengarelli said some 2,400 military personnel and civilians were killed when the Japanese committed a surprise attack on the Pacific fleet in Pearl Harbor. The attack prompted the United States declaration of war against Japan, officially launching the United States’ involvement in the Second World War. A shaken nation was “galvanized” to come together and move forward to protect America’s cherished freedom, he said.

On Sept. 11, 2001, the nation again was forced to wrestle with evil — every day citizens forced to once again rally together to mourn the lost even as they pledged to uphold what makes America a beacon for other nations, Mengarelli noted.

That Tuesday morning, al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four planes and initiated strikes on four iconic American landmarks – the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, the Pentagon and another believed targeted for the Capital but that was downed in a Pennsylvania field when heroic passengers and crew charged the hijackers.

That day, and the days that directly followed, once again “galvanized” this country to stand firm for the values they hold most dear, Mengarelli declared.

Out of the tragedy of 9/11, Americans pledged to triumph, to focus on what unites rather than divides one another, Mengarelli said. The lesson needs to be repeated today — the need to “come together” to protect America’s cherished freedoms.

Mengarelli, too, offered a shout out to all first responders who on that day, and every day, selflessly raced into danger determined to protect and serve the vulnerable and endangered.

The mayor closed with a quote from former President George W. Bush address to the nation on that fateful day.

“Terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our biggest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America,” Mengarelli recited from that speech. “These acts shatter steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve.

The ceremony then concluded with senior Lila Keane playing “Taps.”

Follow Nanci Hutson on Twitter @HutsonNanci. Reach her at 928-445-3333 ext. 2041.

